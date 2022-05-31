Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $17,964,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,295,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. 992,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

