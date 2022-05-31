Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 80,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.