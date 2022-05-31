Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.71. 183,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,315. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

