Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.79 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

