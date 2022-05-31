Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $44.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,290.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,476.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,674.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

