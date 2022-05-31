Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.59. 33,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,548. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.