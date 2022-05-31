Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 455 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.89. The stock had a trading volume of 54,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,050. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

