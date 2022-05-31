Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 67,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,127. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.22 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28.

