Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE AWP traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,458. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
