Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,458. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.