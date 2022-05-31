Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 5.9%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 9,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,925,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

