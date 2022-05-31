A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $81.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.