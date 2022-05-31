$983.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $983.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $998.00 million and the lowest is $969.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $899.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.86. 5,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $158.47 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

