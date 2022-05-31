$949.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce $949.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $947.50 million to $952.82 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $924.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,248 shares of company stock valued at $51,912,034. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $68.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,326.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,050. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,307.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,430.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

