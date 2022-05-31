8,816 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock worth $2,485,953,921. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

BKR opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

