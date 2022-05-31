$823.05 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $823.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.44.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

