$78.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $78.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $67.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $316.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.70 million to $318.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $338.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.70 million to $345.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Camtek stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.56. 10,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 143.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

