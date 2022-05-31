$718.45 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce $718.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.00 million to $728.00 million. ITT posted sales of $691.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

ITT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,001. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

