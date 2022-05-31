637 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 345,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,835,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

ODFL stock opened at $264.14 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.23 and its 200-day moving average is $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

