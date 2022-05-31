$62.11 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $62.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.03 million and the highest is $62.19 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $65.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $254.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.21 million to $254.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $256.69 million, with estimates ranging from $253.74 million to $259.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%.

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

OCSL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 780,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $218,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

