$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.61 billion and the lowest is $6.37 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $25.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 277,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $136.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,161 shares of company stock worth $2,815,203. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

