591,258 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 591,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,084,000. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 6.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.26% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,871 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. 70,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,661. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.39.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

