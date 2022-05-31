5,870 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 762,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,606,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.