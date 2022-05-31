53,855 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. 545,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

