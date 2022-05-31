$53.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.25 million to $54.14 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $221.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $224.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.51 million, with estimates ranging from $221.19 million to $234.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

