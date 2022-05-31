528,933 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of Bancolombia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $29,536,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIB. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

