510 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $291.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

