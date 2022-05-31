$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.28 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $23.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.81. 27,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,030. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

