$437.60 Million in Sales Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) to report $437.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innospec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.50 million and the highest is $438.70 million. Innospec reported sales of $354.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

IOSP traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

