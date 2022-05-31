430,544 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 430,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,192,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $507,843.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,016,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,551 shares of company stock worth $3,849,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,905. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

