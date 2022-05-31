40,000 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Acquired by Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Quidel comprises approximately 2.8% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quidel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. 17,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

