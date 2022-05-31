369 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $343.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

