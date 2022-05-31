360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 6.6%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 10,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 54.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 197.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 40.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

