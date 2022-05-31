$351.24 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $351.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.74 million to $375.80 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported sales of $375.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.65. 344,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -926.27%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

