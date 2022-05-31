$34.08 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $25.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $148.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $150.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.06 million, with estimates ranging from $202.29 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

NASDAQ OM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 826,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $254,153.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,620 shares of company stock worth $5,893,504. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

