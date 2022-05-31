299 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $759.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $907.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $786.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.