2,535 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.78. 941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.32. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $315.08 and a one year high of $1,118.96. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

