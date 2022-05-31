219,814 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 219,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,303. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

