21,706 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.63. 224,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,836,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.