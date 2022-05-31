21,575 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

