20,074 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:DPG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.