20,074 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:DPG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.68.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.