1,782,747 Shares in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,782,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.66% of LianBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,058,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get LianBio alerts:

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,497. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74. LianBio has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.75). Equities research analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.