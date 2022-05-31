17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Head to Head Survey

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

91.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 26.59% 20.81% 17.23% 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.26 $260.34 million $5.98 15.12 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.29 -$226.27 million ($4.64) -0.43

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group 2 0 0 0 1.00

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 503.02%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.