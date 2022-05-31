15,481 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,354. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

