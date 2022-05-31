136,550 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Bought by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,000. Preferred Bank comprises 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

