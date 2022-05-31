$127.98 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will report sales of $127.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $115.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $611.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $617.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $828.42 million, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $853.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 5,176,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,714. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.