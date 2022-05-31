12,552 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,748,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $7,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 11,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

