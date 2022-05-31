12,426 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,426 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $11.06 on Tuesday, reaching $168.22. 9,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,220. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

