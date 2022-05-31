$109.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will announce $109.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $94.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $445.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $446.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $513.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.80 on Monday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,722. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

