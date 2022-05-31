10,315 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.61. 13,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,743. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

