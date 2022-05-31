100,000 Shares in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,937,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCAC stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

